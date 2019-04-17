Spottle is a live dating game where users spin a virtual bottle and meet for 30-second video chats. Kiss each other and it’s a match! Games take place live every Thursday and Saturday at 9pm ET.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Reminds me of pbnj... the HQ format strikes in the dating space again!
Max RosenbergMaker@rosenbergmaxa · I connect people
Hey everyone, and a special thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us! Have you spent way too much time swiping? Have you ever been catfished? Have you ever been texting someone for a few weeks and then been disappointed when you realize there is no chemistry within 30 seconds of meeting in real life? If any of these have happened to you, we hope you try spinning the bottle! 🎉 Introducing Spottle - the live video dating app that lets you video chat, flirt, and meet new people in real time! Live games are every Thurs/Sat at 9pm ET. Back in 2016, we released the first version called Spin the Bottle, and we’ve spent the last few months rebuilding and redesigning from the ground up. We’re excited to be back on Product Hunt and hope you’ll try giving it a spin! How does it work? • Play spin the bottle with people nearby • Meet for a 30 second video chat • Kiss each other and it’s a match! What else? • No face, no date! If the camera isn’t on you or your date’s face, no date for you! • Break the ice with fun questions covering everything from food to pop culture • Up your spin game with bonus features such as Direct Hit (you choose where the bottle lands) Spottle is now available for download on the App Store, let us know what you think! Happy spinning!
