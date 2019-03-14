pbnj is a speed dating app that allows users to go on dates for 40 seconds every single night at 8:30 pm est.
Scott Hanlon
Hi, Product Hunt! I'm Scott, and I have spent the past year creating pbnj. pbnj is a speed dating app that allows users to go on dates for 40 seconds every single night at 8:30 pm est. Attempting to craft the perfect message, swiping mindlessly, getting ghosted, or even worse... catfished. This is a serious problem in today's "hookup culture" and I'm sick of it. I'm someone who likes to go on actual dates and build meaningful connections with the people I meet. I find it pointless to have a 2 second back and forth for it to lead nowhere. This is where I come in, I took it upon myself to find a possible solution to the mess that is modern dating! Instead of this mindless and frustrating side job dating apps are today, our users go on dates and have an actual conversation with a real person to build a meaningful connection. No more ghosting, nonresponses, and fake profiles. I hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do, Scott Hanlon Side note: Since I know people will ask about the nudity issue. We use ML and AI to take down nudity as best as we can. We also have advanced reporting in place for our users.
