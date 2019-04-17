Log InSign up
SpotMini

A nimble robot that can handle objects & climbs stairs

#3 Product of the DayToday
SpotMini is a small four-legged robot that comfortably fits in an office or home. It weighs 25 kg (30 kg if you include the arm). SpotMini is all-electric and can go for about 90 minutes on a charge, depending on what it is doing.
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕
Great seeing mini robot like this!
