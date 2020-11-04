discussion
I'd love honest feedback about Spotiplus. The more honest the better - don't hold back if you hate it! Just please tell me why. SpotiPlus, is an easy-to-use tool dedicated to design nice looking cover arts for your Spotify playlists, tracks, albums, podcast. From Rock to Hip Hop, I've prepared a variety of ready to use styles for everyone ★ Here's what sets Spotiplus apart from other design tools 🤙 Easy to use, no design skills needed I believe that Photoshop is an excellent design editor however it requires a huge learning curve to design a simple playlist cover. With that in mind, I tried to simplify the experience and make an easy-to-use editor that offers only the necessary tools to design the cover in no-time 🎶 Export the cover art straight to Spotify Another issue I found with exporting the cover image, was that I need to download the image first then I had to open the Spotify desktop app to upload the new cover. I thought “wouldn’t it be nice if we could upload the cover straight to Spotify with no hustle?”, For this, I linked the Spotify API with Spotiplus in order to upload the cover with 1 simple button click 🎨 Choose from a variety of built-in templates While playing with the editor, I found that finding the perfect background and text colors is time-consuming and requires an artistic eye. For this, I handpicked a collection of copyright-free pictures that match the Spotify vibe in addition to a cool list of the color combinations that work together well and gives good looking results. It would be great to get feedback on the app. 🙌
