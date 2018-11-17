Log InSign up
Spotify Controller

Control your spotify on any web page.

This extension allows to control Spotify on any web page.

Control all your Spotify music from a single extension.

Reviews

Roland Horváth
Gene Lim
 
Helpful
  • Gene Lim
    Gene LimProduct creator / Fullstack Dev
    Pros: 

    For someone who uses Spotify on daily basis, it is easy to control my music

    Cons: 

    None at the moment

    Great Product!

    Gene Lim has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Shahrooz
Shahrooz
Guillaume Bardet
Guillaume BardetPro@guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com
Nicely done Shahrooz, I could see this being used! Have you considered having one of the preview images be a different site? You could have one with Product Hunt for instance 🙂
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
This is really useful! Would be cool if it could also change the transparency of this Spotify overlay :)
