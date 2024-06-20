Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Sportsbar
Sportsbar
macOS menu bar application for Euro2024
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sports Bar is a macOS menu bar application to keep track of schedule and scores throughout Euro2024. - Minimalistic design in your macOS menu bar - See schedule and scores in your time zone - Ongoing match scores minimized in menu bar
Launched in
Sports
Soccer
Menu Bar Apps
by
Sportsbar
About this launch
Sportsbar
macOS menu bar application for Euro2024
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Sportsbar by
Sportsbar
was hunted by
Baris
in
Sports
,
Soccer
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Baris
,
mehmet
and
Eralp
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Sportsbar
is not rated yet. This is Sportsbar's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#100
Report