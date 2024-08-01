Launches
Sports Party
Gamified fitness where the controls are your body
Stats
A game transforms your movements, captured by a camera, into an interactive, body-sensory fitness experience that's efficient and fun. It requires no elaborate setup, no outdoor trips, no vast spaces, and no chunks of time.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Free Games
Health
by
About this launch
Make fitness less painful or boring, and easy to stick to
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Sports Party by
was hunted by
All-Appp Games
in
. Made by
All-Appp Games
. Featured on August 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sports Party - Fitness Game's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
33
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
