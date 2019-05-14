Spoke by Mozilla
Easily create 3D social VR environments in your browser
#5 Product of the DayMay 15, 2019
Make your own VR space with 3D models, images, and videos from around the web. Publish to Hubs and invite your friends just by sharing a link. Spoke is free, open source, and focused on privacy.
Spoke, now on the WebSpoke, the editor that lets you create 3D scenes for use in Hubs, is now available as a fully featured web app. When we announced the beta for Spoke back in October, it was the first step towards making the process of creating social VR spaces easier for everyone. At
Mozilla Mixed Reality Blog
- Pros:Cons:
Super easy and intuitive and 100% web-based. Removes major hurdles of VR space creation. Supports web standards-- glTF (glb) file format.
Hoping it can support collaboration (multiple users) in the future.
Spoke is actually fun to use since the process of publishing to Mozilla Hubs is amazingly quick. I can iterate on a design so much faster than with things like Unity or other similar products.Jim Conrad has used this product for one year.
Hunter
Robert LongMaker@thenameislong
When we launched Mozilla Hubs we were excited to build a social WebVR experience that was open and focused on privacy from the start. Creating content for WebVR has typically involved programming or 3D modeling. There are a bunch of hoops to jump through to set up a project and get it to run well on every device. We've seen a bunch of people struggling in the community and were struggling ourselves. With Spoke you can easily create your own 3D environments with content from Sketchfab, Google Poly, or your own 3D models, images, and videos. Spoke can publish to Hubs in just a few clicks so you can hang out with your friends in VR or 2D on your computer or phone. It can also export to the glTF 3D file format so you can use your scenes in your own project. We're excited to see what you build and we hope to see you in Hubs!
Denis ShershnevPro@eulerr · Founder & CEO 6nomads.com
Great work @thenameislong !
