  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Splitser
Splitser

Easily split and settle group expenses.

Free
Embed
Splitser is the No 1. app to split, settle and pay all your group expenses. It’s the best pick for groups of friends, families, couples, roommates, travellers, colleagues, clubs, unions, fraternities and sororities, teams, etc.
Payments
Travel
Personal Finance
Splitser
About this launch
Easily split and settle group expenses.
0
reviews
47
followers
Splitser
was hunted by
Ernst Dibbets
in Payments, Travel, Personal Finance. Made by
Ernst Dibbets
,
Matthijs Ooms
and
Nick Vlug
. Featured on December 18th, 2023.
Splitser
is not rated yet. This is Splitser's first launch.
26
17
-
-