Splitser
Easily split and settle group expenses.
Splitser is the No 1. app to split, settle and pay all your group expenses. It’s the best pick for groups of friends, families, couples, roommates, travellers, colleagues, clubs, unions, fraternities and sororities, teams, etc.
Payments
Travel
Personal Finance
Splitser
About this launch
Splitser
Easily split and settle group expenses.
Splitser
Splitser
Ernst Dibbets
Payments
Travel
Personal Finance
Ernst Dibbets
Matthijs Ooms
Nick Vlug
Featured on December 18th, 2023.
Splitser
is not rated yet. This is Splitser's first launch.
