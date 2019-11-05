Deals
Spleeter
Isolate vocals from any song using AI by Deezer
Music
Open Source
+ 3
Deezer just open-sourced Spleeter, an audio separation library built on Python and TensorFlow that uses machine learning to quickly and freely isolate vocals in any song.
2 hours ago
Fast and Free Music Separation with Deezer's Machine Learning Library - Waxy.org
Cleanly isolating vocals from drums, bass, piano, and other musical accompaniment is the dream of every mashup artist, karaoke fan, and producer. Commercial solutions exist, but can be expensive and unreliable. Techniques like phase cancellation have very mixed results.
This open source AI tool quickly isolates the vocals in any song
Splitting a song into separate vocals and instruments has always been a headache for producers, DJs, and anyone else who wants to play around with isolated audio. There are lots of ways to do it but the process can be time-consuming and the results often imperfect.
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
@rrhoover
wanna create some Bieber karaoke music for the offsite? 🎶
2 hours ago
Ryan Hoover
Pro
@amrith
thanks so much for volunteering to create Bieber karaoke music for the offsite, Amrith! 🙏🏼
38 minutes ago
