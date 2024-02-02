Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Splay (beta)
Splay (beta)
The only truly customizable video player for the web
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Play videos on a web player that matches your vibe. This all powerful, truly fully customizable web video player lets you host and stream videos on your website, regardless where it is built. Try beta today and enjoy premium features for a year.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Photo & Video
Video
by
Splay (beta)
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Splay (beta)
The Only Truly Customizable Video Player for the Web.
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Splay (beta) by
Splay (beta)
was hunted by
Porag Gogoi
in
Video Streaming
,
Photo & Video
,
Video
. Made by
Porag Gogoi
,
Uddipta Das
,
Nambashisha Ryngksai
,
Pranab Bora
,
Mofiqul Islam
and
ENTI RANI BHUYAN
. Featured on February 3rd, 2024.
Splay (beta)
is not rated yet. This is Splay (beta)'s first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report