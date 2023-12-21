Products
Home
→
Product
→
Spiritory
Ranked #3 for today
Spiritory
The world's first stock market for fine Whisky and Wine
Spiritory is the first trading-platform for the world's most-sought after Whiskies and Wine, allowing users to trade, invest and collect with ease.
Launched in
Android
Finance
Food & Drink
+1 by
Spiritory
About this launch
Spiritory
The world's first Stock Market for fine Whisky and Wine
1
review
157
followers
Spiritory by
Spiritory
was hunted by
Janis Wilczura
in
Android
,
Finance
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Clemens B.
,
Nhut Le
,
Valentina Vittoria
,
Janis Wilczura
and
Nicolas Torres
. Featured on December 28th, 2023.
Spiritory
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Spiritory's first launch.
Upvotes
90
Comments
60
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#33
