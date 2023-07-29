Products
Spindle
Spindle
Type equations. Copy & paste them into your email
Spindle is a tool for anyone who needs to talk about math email or chat. It makes sending snippets of math fast and easy! 1. Type minimal LaTex code 2. Copy the image 3. Paste it into email or chat
Launched in
Email
Education
by
Spindle
About this launch
Spindle
Type equations. Copy & paste them into your email
Spindle by
Spindle
was hunted by
Curtis Lamp
in
Email
,
Education
. Made by
Curtis Lamp
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
Spindle
is not rated yet. This is Spindle's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
