Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Spinach.io
See Spinach.io’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Spinach.io for Jira teams
Ranked #2 for today
Spinach.io for Jira teams
Daily standup that runs itself
Visit
Upvote 107
3 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A new daily standup experience that brings Jira into Zoom or Google Meet, connects the dots between your board and reality, and helps identify blockers faster to accelerate your team. No scrum master required.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Spinach.io
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Spinach.io
Crush your daily standup
25
reviews
3.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Spinach.io for Jira teams by
Spinach.io
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Matan Talmi
,
Yoav Grossman
,
Josh Willis
,
Coburn Brandon
,
Lucas Rudd
,
Karin Sharon
,
emily Fenech
,
Derek Tam
and
Oded Welgreen
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
Spinach.io
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on February 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
107
Comments
6
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#10
Report