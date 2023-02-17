Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Spinach.io
See Spinach.io’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spinach.io for Jira teams
Ranked #2 for today

Spinach.io for Jira teams

Daily standup that runs itself

Free Options
A new daily standup experience that brings Jira into Zoom or Google Meet, connects the dots between your board and reality, and helps identify blockers faster to accelerate your team. No scrum master required.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech by
Spinach.io
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Spinach.ioCrush your daily standup
25reviews
3.1K
followers
Spinach.io for Jira teams by
Spinach.io
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Matan Talmi
,
Yoav Grossman
,
Josh Willis
,
Coburn Brandon
,
Lucas Rudd
,
Karin Sharon
,
emily Fenech
,
Derek Tam
and
Oded Welgreen
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
Spinach.io
is rated 4.6/5 by 25 users. It first launched on February 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
107
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#10