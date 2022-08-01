Products
Ranked #13 for today
Spinach.io 2.0
Faster, more-focused daily stand-ups
Spinach.io helps teams run faster, more-focused daily standups. Get sharper updates. Keep everyone in the loop with daily standup summaries. And get time back every day.
Free forever for one team. Try it today at http://spinach.io
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Spinach.io
Spinach.io
Crush your daily standup
Spinach.io 2.0 by
Spinach.io
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Matan Talmi
,
Yoav Grossman
,
Josh Willis
,
Coburn Brandon
,
Lucas Rudd
,
Karin Sharon
,
Heather Thacker
and
Derek Tam
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Spinach.io
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on February 8th, 2022.
