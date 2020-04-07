Spike Secure Video Meetings

Discussion
I love Spike. Always innovating and enabling law-latency communication on one sleak email workflow.
Erez, from Spike here. Like most of the wold and probably you, me and my team at Spike are staying at home. Yet, we have work that still needs to get done. We want to check-in with our friends and families. And we want the occasional dance party. We needed a simple video conferencing tool that’s actually secure. So we built it! And we’re sharing it with you and the entire internet, for free. Because staying in touch should be easy and fun. It’s as simple to use as clicking a link. No need to download, install or create an account · Free · No time limit · Anyone can join · Connect as many people as you want · Works with your browser from your desktop or mobile (Chrome, Firebox and Safari on desktop, Chrome on Android, and Safari on iOS) · Screen sharing built-in · Simple to use · Secured with SRTP encryption · No ads, no private data collected So go ahead, stay in touch, stay healthy, stay happy!
Looks cool. Gonna check out with my team in our next call.
Thank you Spike for this great new video conference tool!! :-)
Love spike! Congrats team
