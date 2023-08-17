Products
This is the latest launch from Mind Tracker
See Mind Tracker’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Spheres of Emotions
Spheres of Emotions
Mood journal
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We have already been actively testing Mind Spheres, or in other words, the Mind Spheres, for half a year so far, and not so long ago we released them in the Mind Tracker application. 🚀
Launched in
Health
by
Mind Tracker
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Mind Tracker
mood, health, mind, tracker, emotions, journal, design
3
reviews
150
followers
Follow for updates
Spheres of Emotions by
Mind Tracker
was hunted by
Mikhail Fedosov
in
Health
. Made by
Mikhail Fedosov
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Mind Tracker
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on October 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#77
Week rank
#241
Report