Discussion
Ido Amir
Looks cool
Hi guys! I was deep into customer discovery calls with customer success teams when we started seeing people using Slack to communicate outwards. 🤔 We started looking into things and noticed that there are no easy solutions to manage customer relations on top of Slack. We wanted to help by providing the most basic overlay you need to get your Slack customer operation up and running. 🐙 People we spoke to have been super excited to try us out and our inboxes have been flooded with feature requests. Would love to know what is most important to you? Super excited to launch our BETA program! If your team is using Slack to manage your customers be sure to try us out🥳 🎉🎉 Be sure to go signup at https://www.spekto.io/
Loved the idea!
