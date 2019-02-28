Long exposures have always been limited by technical factors, from keeping the camera steady, to guessing the amount of light. We’ve taken care of all of that.
Spectre is an AI-powered shutter for your iPhone, letting you create amazing long exposures.
From the team that brought you Halide.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sebastiaan de WithMaker@sdw · Founder, Pictogram
Hi folks! I'm the designer and 50% of the team behind Spectre (and Halide). This has been a long term project and we're super excited to have it out. Bringing the power of computational photography to the shutter in your camera allows some really, really cool things, and we're starting with basically reimagining long exposures. Spectre will be a sister app to our camera app Halide. I can't wait to see what you all create with it!
Upvote Share·