  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spectacles
Spectacles

Practice CBT with a new friend

Spectacles is your CBT partner. In a familiar chat interface, complete cognitive behavioral therapy activities with Spectacles and learn to let the anxiety, depression, and panic fade into the background.
Launched in Meditation, Health by
About this launch
Spectacles by
Spectacles: CBT Partner
was hunted by
Joshua Pensky
in Meditation, Health. Made by
Joshua Pensky
. Featured on October 7th, 2022.
