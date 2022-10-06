Products
Spectacles
Ranked #8 for today
Spectacles
Practice CBT with a new friend
Spectacles is your CBT partner. In a familiar chat interface, complete cognitive behavioral therapy activities with Spectacles and learn to let the anxiety, depression, and panic fade into the background.
Launched in
Meditation
,
Health
by
Spectacles: CBT Partner
About this launch
Spectacles: CBT Partner
Practice CBT with a new friend
Spectacles by
Spectacles: CBT Partner
was hunted by
Joshua Pensky
in
Meditation
,
Health
. Made by
Joshua Pensky
. Featured on October 7th, 2022.
Spectacles: CBT Partner
is not rated yet. This is Spectacles: CBT Partner's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#173
