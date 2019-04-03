Spectacle is a hand-picked collection of the best product & marketing videos on the web. See how popular startups launch their products using video. Search by filters, browse curated libraries and save your favorite ones into your own collections.
Hi fellow hunters! First off, thanks so much @kevin for hunting us! :) I’m @califrornyan, the maker of Spectacle along with @seblhomme. Why Spectacle? You can have the best product in the world, but if nobody knows about it, what good is it? One of the best ways to promote your product is to make a video - ask Dollar Shave Club ;-) So we started curating all the best product and marketing videos out there, as a source of inspiration. What is it exactly? The idea is simple: a place that surfaces the latest and greatest product and marketing videos on the web, updated every day. Who is it for? Product teams, marketers and makers looking for inspiration on how to promote and market their own products using video. But it’s not just launch videos, it’s also onboarding videos, customer stories, how-to videos, recruiting videos and much more. It’s also great for startup nerds like us who like to geek out about the latest product trends :) What’s cool about StartupVideos? ✓ Over 3,000 product and marketing videos featured ✓ Updated daily to reflect the newest products and trends ✓ Filers: search by category, use-case, topic, style, mood, formats... ✓ Video collections curated by influencers ✓ Save videos to your own collections and share with your team What’s next? This is our MVP so there already are a ton of things we’re thinking of adding and improving but we’d love to hear what you think and what would make it better :) Enjoy!
