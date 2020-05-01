Deals
Specialist
Video calls with experts
Specialist is the easiest way for professionals and their customers to connect over video chat from their home or office. The app combines contact sharing and appointment scheduling, point-and-record video calls, and automatic digital payments.
Specialist unites service provider booking, payment, and video in 1 app
While few sectors of the economy were prepared to transition to completely online operations as coronavirus-related restrictions closed physical businesses, in-person service providers were particularly hard hit - even if they had digital payment solutions in place, they couldn't book jobs or meet with clients.
Introducing Specialist
Specialist is the easiest way for professionals and their customers to connect over video chat from their home or office. The app combines contact sharing and appointment scheduling, point-and-record video calls, and automatic digital payments to empower small businesses to safely, simply, and transparently connect with customers face-to-face.
