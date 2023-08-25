Products
Home
→
Product
→
Specfy
Specfy
Open Source Stack Intelligence Platform
Always up-to-date infrastructure graph and stack documentation. All your production insights in one open-source platform, built for the DevOps and Technical Leader.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Change Management
by
Specfy
About this launch
Specfy
Open source stack intelligence platform
Specfy by
Specfy
was hunted by
Samuel Bodin
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Change Management
. Made by
Samuel Bodin
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Specfy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Specfy's first launch.
