SpeakPulse
Become a better speaker 🗣️
#2 Product of the DayToday
SpeakPulse helps people become better speakers through its innovative recording and scoring system.
- Pros:
You get great feedback in 60 second or less that you can use to improve your speach skill right away.Cons:
Would like a few more details on how i can continue to improve.
This amazing app gives you feedback on your speech performance in only 60 sec!
It’s great for high school students getting ready for college, college students trying to land jobs and even professionals want to improve the communication.Saul Sutton IV has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Easy to use, accurate, helps improve speech deliveryCons:
Faster load time for scores. Right now, recording is processed and scored in 10-15 seconds.
Overall, enjoyable experience, look forward to the next version.Clayton Terris has used this product for one day.
Eva Reder@e_reder · Growh Hacker, Traveler, Founder
Congrats on the launch @jonwhopkins! Great app!
Zach Rezk@zach_rezk
I’ve had a great experience with this app. Being in sales, it’s important to be able to speak clearly. SpeakPulse gave helpful feedback on how to improve my speech patterns & delivery. Awesome app! congrats & keep up the good work @jonwhopkins!
Clayton Terris@clayton_terris1
Easy to use and good insight on how to improve as a speaker.
Kelly Christiansen@kellymc247 · Marketer
Super easy to use and helped me realize that I need to be MUCH more animated and less monotone when I give presentations! I am excited to continue using this professional development tool.
Geoff Spencer@geoff_spencer1
Very cool and easy to use!
