Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SpeakAI
SpeakAI
Learn multiple languages by speak with AI
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Learn multiple languages, practice real-life scenarios, receive grammar corrections, and choose from a variety of voices. Immerse yourself in the world of spoken languages with our AI-powered language app. Start your language learning journey today!
Launched in
Android
Education
Languages
+1 by
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language
CROJungle
Ad
Impacting business goals, one design subscription at a time!
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How much do you think Americans need to learn Chinese or other languages?"
The makers of SpeakAI
About this launch
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language
Learn multiple languages by speak with AI
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
SpeakAI by
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language
was hunted by
chace
in
Android
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
chace
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language
is not rated yet. This is SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report