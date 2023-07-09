Products
SpeakAI

SpeakAI

Learn multiple languages by speak with AI

Learn multiple languages, practice real-life scenarios, receive grammar corrections, and choose from a variety of voices. Immerse yourself in the world of spoken languages with our AI-powered language app. Start your language learning journey today!
Launched in
Android
Education
Languages
 by
"How much do you think Americans need to learn Chinese or other languages?"

SpeakAI
The makers of SpeakAI
About this launch
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken LanguageLearn multiple languages by speak with AI
SpeakAI by
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language
was hunted by
chace
in Android, Education, Languages. Made by
chace
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language
is not rated yet. This is SpeakAI - Learn Spoken Language's first launch.
