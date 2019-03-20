Speak Human

As UX designers, we sometimes just need quick copy for mock ups. So we created a tool to help generate some microcopy that you may use quickly, or even spark some ideas for your project.
Hi, it's Elliot from Convey! We understand the importance of microcopy and ux copywriting, and realised that there aren't many resources out there. So we decided to create a tool to help generate some microcopy that you may use in your mock ups, or even spark some ideas to create your own. The generated copy are mostly quirky and funny, but we hope to grow the content as we go. If you have some copy to share, we are open to receiving them here: https://airtable.com/shrMY7BaVG6... Visit www.speakhuman.today and generate some delightful microcopy!
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer, Illustrator
There are so many online design tools out there but I've never come across one that helps with the microcopy! Seems great, thanks!
