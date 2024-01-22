Products
Sparkling

Daily AI curated content for chief product officers

Seamless professional monitoring for every CPO in one extension! An AI-crafted content stream, tailored to your interests, appears with every new tab. Elevate insights in a click, ensuring you stay ahead in your field effortlessly.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
News
 by
Sparkling
About this launch
SparklingDaily AI-curated content for Chief Product Officers
Sparkling by
Sparkling
was hunted by
Corentin Guillemard
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, News. Made by
Corentin Guillemard
,
Vincent Le Hénaff
and
Guillaume Gelin
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
Sparkling
is not rated yet. This is Sparkling's first launch.
