Home
→
Product
→
Sparkling
Sparkling
Daily AI curated content for chief product officers
Seamless professional monitoring for every CPO in one extension! An AI-crafted content stream, tailored to your interests, appears with every new tab. Elevate insights in a click, ensuring you stay ahead in your field effortlessly.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
News
by
Sparkling
About this launch
0
reviews
40
followers
Follow for updates
Sparkling by
Sparkling
was hunted by
Corentin Guillemard
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
News
. Made by
Corentin Guillemard
,
Vincent Le Hénaff
and
Guillaume Gelin
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sparkling's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report