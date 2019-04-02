Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Spark for Android

Spark for Android

The much beloved email client now on Android

#4 Product of the DayToday
The best personal email client. Revolutionary email for teams.
Spark shows you what's important by intelligently prioritizing your inbox. It also has email superpowers that let you fly through your inbox.
Around the web
Readdle brings free Spark email app to Android, promises no ads or trackingTwelve years after its inception, Readdle is finally venturing beyond Apple's ecosystem with the launch today of its Spark email app for Android. This comes on the heels of Google killing its own popular Inbox email app.
VentureBeatManish Singh
Spark Mail for Android arrives on April 2nd, just in time for Inbox by Gmail's deathGoogle's Spring Cleaning for 2019 is killing off some beloved apps and services, and Inbox by Gmail is one of the biggest casualties. This past weekend, one possible replacement for that app confirmed its Android release date. Spark Mail arrives on Android the day Inbox dies.
9to5GoogleBen Schoon
Spark for Android is here to fill the Google Inbox-shaped hole in your heartToday, Google is officially shutting down Inbox, its alternative email app to the company's main Gmail app. But as one email app dies, another is reborn, with popular email app Spark finally making the jump from Apple's platforms to Android - just in time for all the former Inbox users looking for a new app.
The Verge
Email client Spark lands on AndroidSpark has managed to attract one million users on iOS and macOS over the years. But every time I've written about Spark, I've received many comments asking when the app would be available on Android. The answer is today. Spark is an email client developed by Readdle, the company behind many popular...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Denys Zhadanov
Denys Zhadanov
Makers
Andrian Budantsov
Andrian Budantsov
Denys Zhadanov
Denys Zhadanov
Anton Pogonets
Anton Pogonets
Andrew Golubenko
Andrew Golubenko
Maxym Varnalii
Maxym Varnalii
Andrew Ielisieiev
Andrew Ielisieiev
Constantine Gres'ko
Constantine Gres'ko
Alexandra Pashel
Alexandra Pashel
Anton Ivashchenko
Anton Ivashchenko
Albert Alexeev
Albert Alexeev
Dmytro Bezverkhnii
Dmytro Bezverkhnii
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Yuriy Krisarchuk
Yuriy Krisarchuk@yuriy_krisarchuk · Product Manager at PDFfiller
Great product!
Upvote (3)·
Denys Zhadanov
Denys ZhadanovMaker@denzhadanov · VP of Marketing at Readdle
Hey hunters, I can't tell how excited I am that our Spark Email by Readdle finally lands on Android today. It’s the first Readdle app on Android and we’ve put a tremendous amount of effort and love into this product to make Android users love their email again. At Readdle we always thrive to enable technology for millions of people, making them more productive and solve real problems. Email is one of these problems. It’s a central part of how people work, communicate and share ideas. Yet it’s old and outdated. The modern email experience has a few major problems: Overloaded inbox Hard to tell what's important No way to collaborate with your team That is why we had to redefine the modern email experience and create Spark. With today’s release, it gets even more powerful and helpful. Here are a few reasons why you’ll love Spark: 1. Focus on what's important It helps you focus on only important emails from real people by separating them from newsletters and notifications. 2. Distraction-free email It’s a distraction-free email app with its Smart Notifications that cut out all the junk mail and only notify you about emails from people you know. 3. Gain email superpowers It has all the email superpowers to fly through your inbox: Snooze, Send Later, Pins, Reminders, Quick replies, Undo Send, etc. More of them are coming very soon. 4. It revolutionizes how teams collaborate in email. You now can share, create, delegate and even discuss emails together. It’s the biggest launch for Readdle in years and I can’t wait to hear your thoughts and feedback. You can learn more about Spark here or download it now on your Apple or Android device. Learn more: https://sparkmailapp.com/blog/sp... Download Spark: https://sparkmail.app/download
Upvote (2)·
Sofiia Shvets
Sofiia Shvets@sofi_shvets · Co-Founder & CEO at Let's Enhance.
Amazing!
Upvote ·