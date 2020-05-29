Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Gaxxey
Maker
For the past few months I’ve been learning development and thought I would create something I’m passionate about, space travel. So I have been working on an app that helps you stay updated with the space industry. I mainly made it for myself but I hope some of you also find it useful. To celebrate the first nasa & spacex crewed flight, I’m releasing the app free with no ads. Features: •Past & Upcoming launches •Launch notifications •Detailed agencies description •Launch vehicles information •Recent Space News •Filtered Space News based on Agency You can also turn on notifications for any mission to be alerted when the mission is go for launch.
UpvoteShare