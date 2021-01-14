discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yaroslav Dunaev
MakerProduct developer
Hi Product Hunt! I'm super excited to launch Spaceli today. I constantly work with Google Docs and I have a lot of open documents. Spaceli is a simple solution that brought all my documents together in one convenient space. The principle is very simple. Knowledge base = folder in Google Drive. You see all documents in the nested tree menu and can quickly understand the structure of knowledge and switch between documents. But that's not all. Spaceli also allows: 🔹 Add nested pages. This cannot be done in Google Drive, but it can be done in tools like Confluence 🔹 Embed your current tools 🔹 Edit documents without leaving Spaceli 🔹 Share your knowledge base with your users 🔹 You can also use powerful Google Docs features I hope you like it and I'm excited to get your feedback :)
Share
@yaroslavdunaev Hi, I really like the idea. Is this free or are you planning to set a premium plan? Do you have any public roadmap for this or is it a complete product already?
@michalkosecki thank you for your interest! Spaceli completely free for now. It will have premium plan with some additional features like custom domain. Now I try to get feedback to make a roadmap
@yaroslavdunaev Thank you, looking forward to see the roadmap. :)
I really like this! Every company needs the one-version-of-truth document storage. Great this integrates with existing tools!
@simonblok thank you!