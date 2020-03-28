SpacedTime

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
James Lee
Maker
Hello, people of Product Hunt. Ever since COVID-19, I've taken upon building a side project to help with my memory problem. I'm a fan of the spaced time repetition technique, but the current solutions out there just isn't for me. I'm in the terminal most of the time, and I thought it would be great if I can exercise my memory while waiting on tests and builds to finish. Looking forward to everyone's feedback and thoughts.
UpvoteShare