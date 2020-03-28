  1. Home
SpacedTime

Remember the important things in your life

Using time spaced repetition techniques, you can permanently store information in your brain, instead of the cloud.
James Lee
Maker
Hello, people of Product Hunt. Ever since COVID-19, I've taken upon building a side project to help with my memory problem. I'm a fan of the spaced time repetition technique, but the current solutions out there just isn't for me. I'm in the terminal most of the time, and I thought it would be great if I can exercise my memory while waiting on tests and builds to finish. Looking forward to everyone's feedback and thoughts.
