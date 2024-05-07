Launches
Space Blocks
Ranked #14 for today
Space Blocks
Permissions as a Service Platform for Developers
Space Blocks is a Permissions-as-a-Service platform for developers. Design the roles and access rights for your applications in the Low Code Designer, and perform permission checks in your applications with a few lines of code.
SaaS
Developer Tools
Space Blocks
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
4,955 upvotes
Thanks for making our Developer Portal look like it was built by designers, not developers.
Webflow
12,969 upvotes
We are quite proud of our website, which honestly would not have been possible to create and update that seamlessly without Webflow.
About this launch
Space Blocks by
Space Blocks
Robin-Manuel Thiel
SaaS
Developer Tools
Robin-Manuel Thiel
Sebastian Küsters
Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
Space Blocks
is not rated yet. This is Space Blocks's first launch.
