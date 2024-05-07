Launches
Space Blocks
Permissions as a Service Platform for Developers

Free Options
Space Blocks is a Permissions-as-a-Service platform for developers. Design the roles and access rights for your applications in the Low Code Designer, and perform permission checks in your applications with a few lines of code.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
Tailwind CSS
4,955 upvotes
Thanks for making our Developer Portal look like it was built by designers, not developers.
Webflow
Webflow
12,969 upvotes
We are quite proud of our website, which honestly would not have been possible to create and update that seamlessly without Webflow.
About this launch
Space Blocks by
was hunted by
Robin-Manuel Thiel
in SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Robin-Manuel Thiel
and
Sebastian Küsters
. Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Space Blocks's first launch.
