SoundSmith
SoundSmith
Promote your music with viral creators
SoundSmith offers direct access to creators through a marketplace, simplified campaign management, and is safe & secure. Creators can even opt into your music. Whether aiming for general awareness or niching, SoundSmith is in the musician's corner.
Launched in
Music
,
Tech
,
Influencer marketing
by
SoundSmith
About this launch
SoundSmith
Promote your music with viral creators
SoundSmith by
SoundSmith
was hunted by
Michael McSweeney
in
Music
,
Tech
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Michael McSweeney
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
SoundSmith
is not rated yet. This is SoundSmith's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#22
