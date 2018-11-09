SoundClub lets anyone experience superior sound without spending hundreds of dollars upfront on high-quality headphones. Swap for a new pair as often as once per month.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
💥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I'd consider using this before choosing an expensive pair to buy (saving money in the long run). For now I've enjoyed my B&W P5's for the past 5+ years.
Upvote Share·