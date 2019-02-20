Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → SoundCloud Premier

SoundCloud Premier

Get paid for your music on SoundCloud

get it

Earn leading revenue share with monetization on SoundCloud and now distribute to every major music service including Apple Music & Spotify, all in one place with SoundCloud Premier

Around the web
SoundCloud adds a music distribution service to its premium subscriptionsLast year, Spotify took a stake in music distribution service DistroKid. Apple acquired Platoon. And today, SoundCloud announced it's adding its own music distribution tools to its premium accounts aimed at artists, SoundCloud Pro and SoundCloud Pro Unlimited. With SoundCloud Premier distribu...
TechCrunch

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting it took Soundcloud a while to do this, with most content curation platforms already allowing monetisation, especially with Anchor allowing distribution and now sponsorships. Good move though!
Upvote ·