SoundCloud Desktop
Use your media-keys ⏮⏯⏭ with SoundCloud
#5 Product of the DayToday
SoundCloud as you know and love it, but with the option to run in the background and control via media-keys (⏮⏯⏭) on your mac.
I have no affiliation with SoundCloud what so ever.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Stefan RasmussenMaker@okydk · Founder & developer at grid.studio
I use SoundCloud a lot and hated that iTunes would start every time I pushed my play/pause button. So I made a simple wrapper, to gain access to the media-keys directly from SoundCloud - and just in time for the weekend! Hope you like it! 🎶
Upvote Share·