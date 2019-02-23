Log InSign up
SoundCloud Desktop

Use your media-keys ⏮⏯⏭ with SoundCloud

SoundCloud as you know and love it, but with the option to run in the background and control via media-keys (⏮⏯⏭) on your mac.

I have no affiliation with SoundCloud what so ever.

Stefan Rasmussen
Stefan RasmussenMaker@okydk · Founder & developer at grid.studio
I use SoundCloud a lot and hated that iTunes would start every time I pushed my play/pause button. So I made a simple wrapper, to gain access to the media-keys directly from SoundCloud - and just in time for the weekend! Hope you like it! 🎶
