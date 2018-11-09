Soundbrew helps you discover music from independent artists based off tags you choose. Tags could be a mood, activity, city, genre, anything!
Simply choose the tags you want, then Soundbrew will generate a playlist of music that closely match those tags.
Around the web
Reviews
Discussion
DominicMaker@d_innovator · Founder, Soundbrew
Hey Ph, I’m Dominic, founder of Soundbrew. Soundbrew generates a playlist of music from independent artists based off tags you choose. The app is a great way to discover great music from artists whom you’ve never heard of before. Let me know what you thInk! Thank you 💪🏽💪🏽
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool! Is it using Spotify data?
DominicMaker@d_innovator · Founder, Soundbrew
@aaronoleary hey Aaron, thank you! All the music on Soundbrew is uploaded and tagged by the artists themselves.
