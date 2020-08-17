Discussion
Derek Torsani
Maker
Kevin and I have been working on Sound Color Project, building a tool called SOVIS, which converts sound into color and light. The SOVIS product uses an audio input source — device microphone, USB audio interface — to analyze frequency and volume. Using a defined color pattern and mapping audible to visual attributes, the frequency and volume are translated into color, light, and texture. SOVIS is built on Javascript and utilizes the Web Audio API. It never stores or transmits audio, but simply uses it to drive the color patterns seen on screen. SOVIS can be installed as an app. This will add an app icon on your home screen if on mobile, or create a browser-based application on a laptop or desktop. Thorough research has helped us define a variety of ways to translate a sonic element into a visual one. Color patterns currently included are Chromesthesia, Chakras, Emotion, Chromotherapy, Adolescence, and Custom. SOVIS can be displayed on your phone, computer monitor, TV, projector, and Philips Hue lights, making it easy to use for many applications, such as: - Music Performances - Yoga & Meditative Practices - Chromotherapy Healing - Speech Visualization - Sound-to-Color Synesthesia Representation
