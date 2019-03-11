We built an app, which allows users to record videos, which get anonymized before publishing. By changing the face and the voice of the person, we allow people to communicate with others without being afraid of online harassment.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
igor susmeljMaker@igor_susmelj
Hi everyone, We launched our social network for communicating via anonymized videos. We use filters to make your face and voice less recognizable. Please try out our app and give us feedback!
Upvote (1)Share·