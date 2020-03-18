Sort Gmail Inbox by cloudHQ

Discussion
Hi 👋 hunters! We know how much you hate having to spend time searching for email. We hate it too! No more searching for the emails you need to find quickly—have the most popular filters set up in your Gmail label area so that you can easily find what you need in seconds. With this free Chrome extension, you'll be able to have your Gmail inbox presorted by: ✅ Email Size ✅ Received Date organized by year, month, or exact date ✅ Unread emails ✅ A specific person ✅ A specific company, like anyone with emails that have the domain "producthunt.com" ✅ Attachment size, and attachment type, too! We hope you like this little gift 🎁 to help keep your productivity going strong 💪 while you might be working from home during this global pandemic. cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time.
@nuta_blinicheva Hi Nuta. That's a good question... just thinking out loud here: maybe we can work around it if the email sender is in your Google contacts where you could have one contact profile with multiple email addresses and have a preset filter by name vs email address. I know it's possible, so let me check on how long that might take to implement. Really great feedback... Thank you 🙏 !
