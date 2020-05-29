Deals
Sony ZV-1
Sony ZV-1
A $750 digital camera built for vloggers
Photography
Express yourself without worrying about complex settings. With features and design dedicated to content creation, you can leave the complexity to the ZV-1 and simply focus on your creativity.
36 minutes ago
Sony ZV-1 review
The Sony ZV-1 is the most powerful pocket vlogging camera you can buy right now. It takes the best video features of the Sony RX100 series, including its class-leading autofocus system, and combines them with design tweaks that make it ideal for shooting YouTube videos at home or on the move.
