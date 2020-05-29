  1. Home
  2.  → Sony ZV-1

Sony ZV-1

A $750 digital camera built for vloggers

Express yourself without worrying about complex settings. With features and design dedicated to content creation, you can leave the complexity to the ZV-1 and simply focus on your creativity.
Sony ZV-1 reviewThe Sony ZV-1 is the most powerful pocket vlogging camera you can buy right now. It takes the best video features of the Sony RX100 series, including its class-leading autofocus system, and combines them with design tweaks that make it ideal for shooting YouTube videos at home or on the move.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment