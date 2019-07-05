Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony's new noise-canceling wireless earbuds are its best answer to AirPods yet

Sony's inaugural pair of true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000X, didn't stand out among the competition when they hit the market in 2017. They were plagued by some of the common stumbles of first-generation earbuds with no cable between them - connection dropouts, audio delay when watching video, and so-so battery life - and the promised noise cancellation failed to measure up to Sony's popular 1000X headphone series.