Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony WF-1000XM3
True wireless noise-cancelling earbuds by Sony
Music
User Experience
+ 3
Put the outside world on hold – this is all about you and your music. No noise, no wires, no distractions. Just exceptional sound, industry-leading noise cancellation, and hour upon hour of pure listening freedom.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
16 minutes ago
Sony's new wireless earbuds will kill the noise around you
Sony's ruffled some feathers in the world of noise cancelling headphones with its latest top model, the WH-1000XM3, and now the company has shrunk the same tech to create a pair of wireless earbuds called the WF-1000XM3. Barring the inexplicably similar name, the new buds are very different from the WH-1000XM3, which are classic over-the-ear cans.
Sony's New Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds Feel Like a Fancy Step Forward
Sony showed up early to the truly wireless noise-canceling party in 2017, and now the company has an exciting new update: the WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earbuds. They cost $230 and look like some silly mini version of the company's popular WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. That's kind of the point, too.
Sony's revamped wireless noise-canceling earbuds are a revelation
The WF-1000XM3 will last around six hours with noise canceling, and eight hours without the feature. There's also a new case that provides three additional charges. And if you end up draining them completely, you can juice them up in 10 minutes for 90 minutes for listening time.
Sony's new noise-canceling wireless earbuds are its best answer to AirPods yet
Sony's inaugural pair of true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000X, didn't stand out among the competition when they hit the market in 2017. They were plagued by some of the common stumbles of first-generation earbuds with no cable between them - connection dropouts, audio delay when watching video, and so-so battery life - and the promised noise cancellation failed to measure up to Sony's popular 1000X headphone series.
Sony's new wireless earbuds pack in great noise-canceling and battery life
I've got a 16 hour flight coming up in about a week, so I'm hoping our review units come through before then. For now, my time with the WF-1000XM3 has been limited to a few minutes in a conference room, but so far I like what I've heard.
Reviews
Would you recommend Sony WF-1000XM3 to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Can't wait for
@MKBHD
to review these 😍
Upvote (2)
Share
16 minutes ago
Send