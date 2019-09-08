Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Sony Walkman NW-105

Sony Walkman NW-105

Updated Walkman with the latest audio & wireless technology

On the 40th anniversary since the release of the infamous Sony TPS-L2 Walkman, Sony has released a special fully featured Walkman, with the latest Audio and connectivity technology.
Sony releases a Walkman for its 40th anniversaryThe Sony Walkman is back. Sony announced at IFA 2019, one of the leading consumer electronics trade shows that takes place annually in Berlin, that it would be releasing a new version of their iconic portable music player.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Hunter
This looks like a great product not only for the nostolgia-factor but also for the fantastic technology built into the Walkman. Although one surprising thing about the device is that, of the 16GB of storage space that Sony advertises, only appox. 6GB is available to the consumer, with the rest taken up by the OS of the device. While it does have a Micro SD slot, surely Sony could've provided more storage space, for a device solely for listening to High-Quality audio 🤔
UpvoteShare