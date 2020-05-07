Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Sonos Arc
Sonos Arc
Premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music and gaming
Music
Hardware
Bring all your entertainment to life with the brilliantly realistic sound of Arc, featuring Dolby Atmos. Enjoy control with your remote, the app, your voice, and Apple AirPlay 2.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Sonos debuts new Arc soundbar, next-generation Sonos Sub, and Sonos Five speaker
Sonos has introduced a trio of new hardware today, adding three new smart speakers to its lineup, including the Sonos Arc soundbar that includes Dolby Atmos support, as well as Sonos Five, the next version of its Sonos Play:5 speaker, and a third-generation Sonos Sub. All of these will require the ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
Big fan of Sonos products. Can see this being our next home purchase.
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send