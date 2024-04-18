Launches
Sonnet
Sonnet
Meeting notes and CRM, automated
Sonnet is your end-to-end AI meeting assistant. Get more out of your conversations with pre-meeting briefs, customizable AI-generated notes, and fully automated CRM—all without a meeting bot.
Launched in
Notes
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sonnet
About this launch
Sonnet by
Sonnet
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Notes
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ted Chai
and
Dylan Feng
. Featured on April 21st, 2024.
Sonnet
is not rated yet. This is Sonnet's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
