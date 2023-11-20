Products
Sonia: AI Therapy
Sonia: AI Therapy
Mental health for every mind
Sonia is a fully AI-powered cognitive behavioral therapist (CBT). Think of a standard conversational therapy session, but talking to an empathic voice on your phone instead of to a human in their clinic.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
Sonia: AI Therapy
About this launch
Sonia: AI Therapy
Mental Health for Every Mind
Sonia: AI Therapy by
Sonia: AI Therapy
was hunted by
Chris Aeberli
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Lukas Wolf
and
Chris Aeberli
. Featured on November 23rd, 2023.
Sonia: AI Therapy
is not rated yet. This is Sonia: AI Therapy's first launch.
Upvotes 13
13
Comments 2
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
