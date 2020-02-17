Sonar by Templarbit

Discussion
Bjoern Zinssmeister
Maker
Hi, I’m Bjoern, co-founder at Templarbit. We’re really happy to launch our newest product called Sonar on Product Hunt! What is Sonar? It's a beautiful and fast way to establish continuous uptime and security monitoring on your apps. You set it up in under a minute and out of the box Sonar covers a wide range of checks that every software company should have in place: - Uptime and response time check - Security configuration check - Domain monitoring, this will uncover domains being registered similar to yours, often the first step to phishing attempts (we have 1.2 Trillion records parsed and ingest all new records in real-time) - DNS health check - Server settings scan - Subdomain discovery Sonar is free to use and helps you instantly evaluate and continuously monitor your websites, apps and APIs. Get notifications via Email, Slack, PagerDuty or setup Sonar to call out to a Webhook. Your feedback is welcome.
