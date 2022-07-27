Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
sona
Ranked #7 for today
sona
Music as medicine - science-based music for anxiety
Visit
Upvote 4
30 day free trial
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
sona's mission is to be the first FDA-approved music-based digital therapeutic app for anxiety. The music is created by Grammy-winning producers and curated artists using a composition process backed by leading neuroscientists.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
+2 by
sona
About this launch
sona
music as medicine: science-based music for anxiety
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
sona by
sona
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Neal Sarin
,
Shashank Pandya
,
Dennis Hauser
,
Marni Wandner
,
Andrew Chen
and
Katie Lee
. Featured on July 28th, 2022.
sona
is not rated yet. This is sona's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#109
Report