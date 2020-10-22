discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Allen
MakerCo-Founder @ Sollective; Product Design
Hi Product Hunters! I'm Allen, co-founder of Sollective (short for Select Collective btw) and I'm so pleased to share a project that our team has been working on for months. Our mission is to put the _freedom_ in freelancing in Japan. Working as a freelancer in Japan is hard – there are still stigmas that persist around non-permanent workers and the powerful recruitment industry is hell-bent on taking commissions of up to a third of freelancers' pay. We want to change the dynamic and give freelancers the same power and agency they would have around the world. Part of this means showing Japanese companies that freelancers aren't a 'disposable workforce' but rather highly skilled individuals that can bring a wealth of experience to their businesses. Sollective is our MVP baby, and since launching a few weeks ago we've gotten great feedback from other passionate freelancers in the region and we'd love for amazing freelancers in Japan (or can freelance in Japan) to give it a try and help us create a real community here in Japan. Freelancers of Product Hunt: you can use this invite code (good for 50 users) to join: C977 3768 CB64 Thanks for taking a look! 📣 P.S: We're all about walking that talk: We're entirely self-funded, AND our entire platform is proudly built by freelancers! (sadly not all of them are on Product Hunt)
Share
abasa
founder, PRIMO
Ill check it out!
Share
abasa
founder, PRIMO
Not a freelancer though.
Share