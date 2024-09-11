  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Solidroad
    See Solidroad’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Solidroad 2.0
    Solidroad 2.0
    Ranked #4 for today

    Solidroad 2.0

    AI-first training and assessment platform

    Free Options
    AI-powered training and assessment platform for customer facing teams. Automatically create and deliver sales and support training at scale.
    Launched in
    Sales
    SaaS
    Online Learning
     by
    Solidroad
    About this launch
    Solidroad
    SolidroadThe AI-first training and assessment platform
    15reviews
    752
    followers
    Solidroad 2.0 by
    Solidroad
    was hunted by
    Patrick Finlay
    in Sales, SaaS, Online Learning. Made by
    Patrick Finlay
    ,
    Mark Hughes
    ,
    Will Hepworth
    ,
    Alex Mooney
    and
    Jack Hussey
    . Featured on September 19th, 2024.
    Solidroad
    is rated 4.9/5 by 15 users. It first launched on September 13th, 2023.
    Upvotes
    189
    Vote chart
    Comments
    62
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #4
    Week rank
    #36